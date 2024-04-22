DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Apr 22, 2024, 04:35 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on April 22. BSE Sensex settled at 73,648.62, up 560.29 points or 0.77 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,336.40, up 189.40 points or 0.86 percent.

Out of 4,031 shares traded,  2,659  advanced,  1,208 stocks declined and  164 stocks remain unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 234, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15. Top Gaines included and BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, Eicher Motors, L&T and Shriram Finance. Top losers  were NTPC, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel.

All the sectoral indices ended higher, with Auto, PSU Bank, Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Healthcare and Realty indices up 1-3 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 1 percent each.

 

