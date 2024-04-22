Summer rain for the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain across Kerala for the next five days, except in the Palakkad and Kasaragod districts. This prediction indicates a continuation of wet weather conditions for the state, with potential relief from the dry spell in most regions.

Accompanying the rainfall forecast, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in the state. Specifically, districts like Kollam and Thrissur are expected to experience maximum temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius, while Palakkad and Kozhikode may see temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius. These temperatures are notably 2-3 degrees Celsius above the normal range for this time of year.

The elevated temperatures, coupled with humid air, are likely to create hot and sticky conditions, particularly in the mentioned districts. While the hilly areas may provide some respite, the majority of the state is expected to face uncomfortable weather conditions due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity.