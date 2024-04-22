Summer showers wreak havoc on homes, crops in Wayanad

Summer rains in Wayanad wreak havoc, destroying crops and homes. Many houses experienced roof collapses, while banana trees suffered damage from strong winds. Water intrusion damaged household items in affected areas. Local farmer Johnson, from Kalpetta, faced significant losses as around 3000 banana plants were destroyed by the adverse weather conditions. Similar incidents occurred across various parts of the district, exacerbating the agricultural and residential damage.

In neighboring areas like Kozhikode and Permabra, heavy summer rains and winds caused additional destruction. Coconut and palm trees fell on houses, resulting in estimated losses of approximately three lakh rupees. Amidst these challenges, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts rain in Kerala over the next five days, issuing high-temperature warnings across the state, particularly in districts like Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode.