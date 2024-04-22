Supply of stents halts, Kerala hospitals in crisis

Government hospitals in Kerala are facing a crisis as the supply of stents has come to a halt for over three weeks. With stocks depleted, many hospitals are now limiting surgeries to emergencies only. The disruption in the supply chain began on April 1 after suppliers of surgical instruments, including stents, stopped delivery due to the government’s failure to settle arrears by December 23.

Despite notices sent to 19 hospitals, only a few, including Alappuzha, Pariyaram, and Palakkad district hospitals, have taken steps to clear the outstanding dues. As a result, cath labs in the remaining 16 hospitals have been without a supply of stents for three weeks. The payments for stent distribution are typically managed through the Karunya Benevolent Fund and the Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The shortage of stents has raised concerns about the quality of healthcare services provided by government hospitals. This crisis follows a previous strike by suppliers, which resulted in an overdose crisis at Kozhikode Medical College last month. Despite discussions between hospital authorities and suppliers, no concrete action has been taken to resolve the issue and resume the supply of stents.