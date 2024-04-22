Three Indian sweets named among ‘Top 10 Rice Puddings’ in the world

Mumbai: Three iconic rice pudding dishes from India were named among the ’10 Best Rice Puddings in the World’. Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide has released the list. The list is based on its current internal rankings as of April 2024.

Phirni and Kheer occupied the 4th and 5th positions, respectively. Sakkarai Pongal was ranked 9th. Phirni is a delicacy with Persian origins, and Kheer is an ancient Indian dessert. Phirni is traditionally made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and fragrant spices like cardamom and saffron. Kheer is made using whole rice grains simmered in milk until they soften and thicken the mixture. Sweetened with sugar or condensed milk and infused with aromatic spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, and sometimes rose water.

Sakkarai Pongal is a traditional South Indian sweet. Speaking about its special preparation, Taste Atlas states, ‘The rice is typically cooked outdoors over a fire, with the cooking pots turned to the East, where the sun rises, and it is also customary to allow the dish to pongal, meaning to boil over during cooking, which symbolizes an abundance of food.’

The list was topped by an oven-baked rice pudding called Firin sutlac from Turkey.