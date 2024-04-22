UGC allows direct PhD for students with 4-Year bachelor’s degrees

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced that students with four-year undergraduate degrees are now eligible to directly pursue a PhD and appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET). This move marks a departure from the previous requirement of a master’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks for NET eligibility.

To qualify for PhD enrollment or to appear for NET, candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees must have achieved a minimum of 75 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their undergraduate course. This new provision allows candidates to pursue a PhD in their desired subject, regardless of the discipline in which they completed their four-year bachelor’s degree.

According to Kumar, candidates who have completed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor’s degree program must attain at least 75 percent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade. However, a relaxation of five percent marks or equivalent grade may be granted to candidates from specified categories such as SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled individuals, economically weaker sections, and others, based on UGC decisions.