10 killed as 2 navy helicopters collide mid-air: Video

Lumut: In a tragic incident, 10 people were killed on Tuesday after two helicopters collided in mid-air. The Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters collided during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade. The accident occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak.

‘All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification,’ the navy said.

The footage of the clash and the subsequent crash is now going viral on social media. The video shows one of the helicopters clipped the rotor of the other leading to the crash. One helicopter crashed onto a running track and another crashed into a swimming pool nearby.

The Royal Malaysian Navy also released a statement where they said that two helicopters, identified as models HOM (M503-3) and Fennec (M502-6), had collided and crashed at 9:32am (local time). They said that the choppers were rehearsing for the Navy’s 90th anniversary event scheduled to take place from May 3-5.

The HOM (M503-3) helicopter was carrying seven people and the remaining three were aboard the Fennec (M502-6). The navy said that a probe panel is being set up to investigate the incident.