7 ways to have orgasm without sex

As per experts, doing these actions might come really close to the pleasure that you experience during a sexual release.Here are they:

Finally getting to pee: This is highly orgasmic ! We all know this feeling, one way or the other way . Suppose if we are in a road trip couldn’t find a restroom or an important meeting that held you captive, there is nothing more relaxing than finally getting to pee after holding it in for a long time.

Taking off the bra at the end of a long day: Bras are undoubtedly a necessary evil. You can’t do with them, you can’t do without them. This is why freeing your twins from the clutches of your garments feels unbelievably good.

Meditating: Try meditation always. Its better than orgasm. Yes. Research has shown that meditation and sex both seem to have a similar effect on the brain. However, do keep in mind that this experience is more of a spiritual one rather than a sexual one.

Also Read: Know why most young women are stressed about their sex lives

Dreams: Sex dreams will always make your bed wet not with your pee but with the Lucy sensations. Many men and women experience toe-curling orgasms while getting turned on during their sleep. This may happen because of lucid sexual dreams and a titillating fantasy.

Sneezing: Sneezing actually releases endorphins and so does having sex, which is actually associated with feeling good.

Someone playing with your hair: Remember the warm, tingling feeling you get all over your body when someone plays with your hair? The reason that you don’t want the ‘hair-play’ to stop is the almost orgasmic feeling that you get from it