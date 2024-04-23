Arvind Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar Jail as blood sugar level rises

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has been given insulin in Tihar Jail. This is for first time that the jailed Chief Minister is given Insulin. As per reports, his blood sugar level increased to 320.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is currently lodged in jail number 2 in the Tihar prison complex.

The Delhi chief minister had on Monday accused the Tihar Jail administration of issuing a false and misleading statement about his diabetes under political pressure and said that he has been requesting insulin every day. He also wrote a letter to Tihar Jail Superintendent in which he expressed his concern over the jail administration’s statements on the issue of insulin and AIIMS doctors assuring of no serious problems to him.

‘I have read the statement of Tihar administration in the newspaper. I felt sad after reading the statement. Both the statements of Tihar are false. I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose metre readings and said that the sugar is going very high three times a day. Sugar goes between 250 to 320. I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?,’ said Arvind Kejriwal in the letter.

Meanwhile, a court in Delhi had directed AIIMS to form a medical board to assess Kejriwal’s medical needs, particularly regarding insulin.