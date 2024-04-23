Commodity Market: Gold price decline for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower in Kerala for second day in a row. Yellow metal price depreciated sharply today. Gold is trading at Rs 52,920, down by Rs 1120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6615, down by Rs 140. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 400 per 8 gram and Rs 50 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by Rs 656 or 0.92% to trade at Rs 70,541 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped by Rs 710 or 0.9% to Rs 79,869 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,333.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $2,346.70 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $27.31 per ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $919.05, while palladium fell 0.1% to $1,007.58.