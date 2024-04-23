European Union revises visa rules for Indians: Details

Paris: The European Union (EU) has revised visa rules for Indian nationals. The EU has adopted the Schengen Visa Rules for Indians. The Schengen Visa Rules is a easy and relaxed visa regime.

Under the newly launched visa scheme, Indians can obtain long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after successfully obtaining and utilizing two visas within the preceding three years. Typically, a two-year visa is succeeded by a five-year visa, provided the passport remains valid. Throughout these visas’ validity, holders are entitled to travel rights comparable to those of visa-exempt nationals.

Also Read: 10 killed as 2 navy helicopters collide mid-air: Video

‘The initial two-year visa is typically succeeded by a five-year visa, contingent upon the remaining validity of the passport. Throughout the duration of these visas, holders enjoy travel privileges equivalent to visa-exempt nationals,’ the statement explained.

Schengen Visa is an entry permit for a short, temporary visit to the countries part of the Schengen area. It allows the holder to travel freely in the area for a maximum stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.

The Schengen area comprises 29 European countries, including 25 EU member states: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden. Additionally, it encompasses Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.