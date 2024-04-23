Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. The firm trend in domestic equities supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 83.37 against the US dollar. During trading, it touched 83.30, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to close at 83.36 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 106.09, higher by 0.02 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,915.23 crore.