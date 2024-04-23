India Meteorological Department issues heatwave alert in 6 states: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert in several states over the next few days. The weather department has also predicted rainfall in several northeastern states.

According to IMD, severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail in isolated pockets over West Bengal over the next four days. Similar heatwave conditions would also affect Karnataka over the next four days, Odisha on April 25 and April 26, Uttar Pradesh until April 26, Bihar from April 24 to April 26, and Jharkhand on April 25 and April 26.

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over Arunachal Pradesh until April 28. The states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura would also witness scattered rain over the same time duration.

The weather department notes light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over West Bengal and Sikkim until April 24 and Odisha and Jharkhand on April 23.