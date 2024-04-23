Know how to download Instagram with audio

Mumbai: Instagram is one of the world’s most popular social media platforms. Among Instagram’s highlights are its stories, where users can upload content and enhance it with music. While Instagram typically restricts downloading stories with music due to copyright concerns, there are alternative methods available for users to do so.

Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

– Open Instagram on your device and add your preferred audio to it.

– Tap on the ‘three dots’ on the top right corner of the screen and then select the save option.

– Open the Instagram home page and get any of the chats.

– Click on the camera icon and select the saved story.

– Add the preferred audio again to the saved story.

– Make sure ‘Keep in chat’ is selected at the bottom-left corner, and tap on send.

– Once the message is delivered, tap and hold on to the video to see a host of options.

– Select the save option to download, and the story is downloaded in the gallery with the audio.

Another way to download Instagram Stories with audio is through third-party applications.

– Download an extension called ‘storysaver.net’.

– Log in using your credentials.

– Go to your story and click on the save video option.

– The Instagram Story is downloaded in the gallery along with the audio.