Leading air carrier announces discounted flight tickets to this Gulf country

Abu Dhabi: Leading low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Air Arabia has launched an early bird promotion for passengers. The promotion named ‘super seat sale’ will provide discounted offers on 150,000 seats across the company’s entire network.

The promotion includes non-stop flights from India to three airports across the United Arab Emirates- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah-, with fares starting from Rs 5,677 one way.

This early bird offer is available for booking from April 22nd to May 5th, 2024, with travel dates spanning from October 27th, 2024, to March 29th, 2025.

The Rs 5,677 ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode into Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Air Arabia operates approximately 200 routes from its 5strategic hubs located in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. For further information and to book your next trip, visit www.airarabia.com.