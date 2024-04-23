Nissan recalls this SUV in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Nissan Motor India has recalled its Magnite SUV in India. Nissan has officially issued a voluntary recall for the Magnite sub-four-metre SUV for retrofitting the front door handle sensors. The automaker said that certain units of its popular compact SUV, has specific issue with the Front Door Handle Sensor.

According to Nissan India, all Magnite units produced between November 2020 and December 2023, limited to the entry-level XE and mid-spec XL variants, are affected by the recall. Nissan will be reaching out to the customers of the affected vehicles. The recall does not affect the drivability factor and customers can continue to use the cars on a regular basis. The retrofit of the new sensor will be performed at Nissan service centres free of cost.

The Nissan Magnite is a r five-seat compact sports utility vehicle. This vehicle is available in a total of five trims – XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, and XV Premium. It offers two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72PS/96Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which delivers 100PS/160Nm. Both engines come with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox along with the option of an AMT for the NA petrol engine and a CVT gearbox for the turbo engine. The vehicle gives a mileage of up to 20 kilometers per litre.