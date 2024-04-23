Redmi launches Buds 5A, Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Handheld Garment Steamer in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi launched its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India at its ‘Smarter Living & More’ launch event . The TWS earphones named ‘Redmi Buds 5A’ is the company’s cheapest wireless headset in the country with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes. At the event, the brand also launched two other smart home devices — the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer.

Redmi Buds 5A is offered at a special launch price of Rs. 1,499. This price will be revised at a later date. The wireless headset available in Bass Black and Timeless White colours and will be available starting on April 29, via the company’s online store, Xiaomi retail stores, and Reliance-owned stores in the country.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 price is set at Rs. 20,999. The smart home device will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores starting on May 6, while pre orders will begin on April 29. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank and SBI credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer is priced at Rs. 2,299. Customers can purchase the appliance via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s online store, and Xiaomi retail outlets starting on May 6, while pre orders will begin on April 29.

The Redmi Buds 5A is equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers. It supports up to 25dB ANC and transparency modes for media, along with artificial intelligence (AI) environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. The wireless headset also supports touch controls that can be customised via the Xiaomi Earbuds app and comes with Google Fast Pair support.

It is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life (with ANC disabled), and will also provide 90 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. It has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 is equipped with a 360-degree laser-based navigation system that is capable of moving around obstacles within an 8-meter scanning range. It features a peak suction power of 4000Pa and a floating roller brush and a 300ml dust box. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant voice command.

The Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer has a ceramic sole plate. The foldable 1300W device has a steam rate of 24g per minute, has a 160ml water storage unit, and heats up in under 26 seconds. It is claimed to kill up to 99.99 percent of bacteria, while removing allergens. The device works with a range of fabrics, including cotton, linen, wool, nylon, silk, and polyester. It can also be used in horizontal and vertical modes, and can be used without an ironing board.