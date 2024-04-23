Samsung launches Galaxy C55: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy C55 was launched in China. The Galaxy C55 is similar to the Galaxy M55 in specifications but comes in a new look with a leather back panel. The Galaxy M55 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Denim Black and Light Green colours.

Price of the the Samsung Galaxy C55 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is offered in Black and Orange colours with a leather panel. The handset is unlikely to see a release outside Chinese markets.

The dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy C55 runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

The Galaxy C55 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. Sensors onboard include accelerometers, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and comes with Samsung’s Knox Vault feature for security.The Samsung Galaxy C55 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.