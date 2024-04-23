Simple tips to  overcome food addiction

Food addiction is a behavioural addiction. It is characterised by an intense, compulsive craving for and consumption of certain foods, often high in sugar, salt, and fat. This addiction will have negative consequences in the lives of people.Food addiction can lead to weight gain, obesity, nutritional deficiencies, and various physical and psychological health issues.

Signs of food addiction:

1. Frequent and intense cravings for specific types of food.

2. Difficulty stopping or controlling the amount of food consumed.

3. Frequently hiding or feeling shame about food consumption.

4. Using food as a coping mechanism for emotional distress.

5. Experiencing irritability, anxiety, or restlessness when attempting to cut back or stop consuming certain foods.

6. Avoiding social events or activities that do not involve food.

7. Continuing to consume large quantities of food despite negative physical or emotional effects.

8. Repeated unsuccessful efforts to reduce or control the amount of food consumed.

9. Constantly thinking about food, planning meals, or obsessing over the next opportunity to eat.

10. Needing to consume increasing amounts of food to achieve the same level of satisfaction.

How to identify and overcome food addiction:

1. Recognise the problem:

2. Seek professional help

3. Keep a food diary

4. Build a support network

5. Develop coping strategies

6. Create a meal plan

7. Practice mindful eating

8. Manage triggers

9. Set realistic goals

10. Stay consistent and patient