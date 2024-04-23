Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty gain for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices-BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- extended gains for third straight day on April 23. Most sectors traded higher, while broader indices outperformed the benchmarks.

BSE Sensex settled at 73,738.45, up 89.83 points or 0.12 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,368, up 31.60 points or 0.14 percent.

The market breadth was in favour of gainers — 2,151 shares advanced, 1,353 shares declined, and 89 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, NTPC, HUL, Asian Paints, and Titan Company. Top losers were Sun Pharma, RIL, HDFC Bank, M&M, L&T, JSW Steel, and Bajaj Finance.

The fear gauge India VIX saw its biggest fall in nearly five years, down 18 percent to 10.3. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.52 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index gained 1 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index zoomed 2.6 per cent, followed by the Nifty FMCG index (up 0.76 per cent). On the downside, the Nifty Pharma index slipped 0.96 per cent.