Taiwan hit by series of earthquakes

Taipei: Taiwan was struck by a series of 80 earthquakes in the early hours of Tuesday (Apr 23). As per Central Weather Administration in the country, the first strong earthquake felt in the capital Taipei was of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale. It was then followed by a series of aftershocks and quakes.

Earlier on April 3, a magnitude-7.4 quake hit the nation. Its epicentre was the Hualien region. It led to landslides that blocked off roads around the mountainous region, while buildings in the main Hualien city were badly damaged. At least 17 were killed in that quake.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. Taiwan has a history of seismic events, with a devastating quake in 2016 in southern Taiwan leading to the loss of over 100 lives. Additionally, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 1999 claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people.