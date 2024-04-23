Toyota Fortuner Leader edition launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Toyota launched its Fortuner Leader edition in the Indian markets. The latest version has been released to celebrate 2.5 lakh unit sales numbers since 2009.

The model has been offered in the diesel 4×2 option. Toyota has not been released the price of the model officially. However, the company says it will be released at an authorized dealership, depending upon the additional accessories or special requirements of customers. It is expected to fall under the price bracket between Rs 35.93 lakh and 38.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has included fresh black alloy wheels. Interested customers also can choose the same in three dual-tone options that include Super White, Platinum Pearl white, and Silver Metallic, featuring dark accents with every option.

The seven-seater comes with dual-tone seat covers, auto-folding ORVMs, a tire pressure monitoring system, a multi-functional steering wheel, a wireless charger, improved infotainment system, supported by wireless Android, Apple and Auto CarPlay.

The SUV is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine, generating a maximum power of 201 bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. It is available in both a 6-speed automatic and a manual gearbox.