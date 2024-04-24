1,500+ healthcare personnel assigned for this; know more

Over 1,500 healthcare professionals, including specialized doctors, are being readied for duty during the forthcoming pilgrimage to the revered Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Ahead of the yatra, which is set to commence on June 29, arrangements are underway to establish medical facilities spanning from Lakhanpur to the cave shrine. This includes the setup of two 100-bed hospitals, one each at Chandanwari-Pahalgam and Baltal, along with more than 100 medical centers along the pilgrimage routes.

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, overseeing Health and Medical Education, chaired a meeting to assess the healthcare preparations for the 52-day yatra. The pilgrimage encompasses two main tracks: the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. To cater to the medical needs of pilgrims, a comprehensive network of 55 medical centers will be established, including base hospitals, medical aid centers, emergency aid centers, oxygen booths, and on-route facilities.

In total, 1,415 healthcare staff will be deployed, comprising 173 specialists, 244 medical officers, and 998 paramedics. Among them, 754 will be drawn from Jammu and Kashmir, while an additional 661 will be requested from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Additionally, 17 on-route facilities will be kept on standby to address any unforeseen medical emergencies that may arise during the yatra.