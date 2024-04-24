41,000 police deployed in Kerala for Lok Sabha elections 2024 security

Security arrangements have been finalized to ensure smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections in Kerala on April 26. Following Election Commission directives, 41,976 police personnel have been assigned election-related duties. This includes a comprehensive team consisting of 183 DySPs, 100 inspectors, and 4,540 sub-inspectors/assistant sub-inspectors.

The security setup comprises various personnel, including Senior Civil Police Officers, officers from Armed Police Battalions, Central Forces, Home Guard, and even personnel from Tamil Nadu Police. In addition, 24,327 special police officers will be actively involved during the election period. The state is divided into 144 election subdivisions, with each supervised by a DYSP, and every police station equipped with patrolling teams and Rapid Action Sena teams.

Special security measures have been taken in Maoist-affected regions, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces. Central forces are stationed at identified problematic polling stations. ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and IG Harshita Attaluri oversee police deployment at the state and headquarters levels, respectively.