Bans liquor sale, Other closures ahead; Details

Bengaluru is gearing up for three dry days as authorities have announced the temporary suspension of all liquor sales in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26. According to an order issued by the Bengaluru municipal police department, liquor stores will remain closed from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, until midnight on April 26. This measure aims to ensure a smooth voting process and maintain law and order during the election period.

In addition to the liquor sales suspension, businesses such as stores, pubs, lodging facilities, restaurants, and taverns will be prohibited from serving alcoholic drinks during specified periods. For instance, liquor sales will also be halted from 12 am on June 3 to June 4 to facilitate the vote counting procedure after the polls. During these periods, restaurants and hotels will only be allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages. Moreover, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed on election day, as is customary, and non-essential government functions will be suspended.

To ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the polling day, authorities will enforce a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC in the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits. This order will be in effect from 6 pm on April 24 until the midnight of April 26, restricting certain activities and gatherings in the area. Additionally, the Karnataka High Court has declared April 26 and May 7 as general holidays for the High Court Benches, and banks will also be closed during this period.