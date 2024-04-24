DRDO creates India’s lightest bulletproof jacket

DRDO’s Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) has reached a significant milestone with the creation of India’s lightest bulletproof jacket, providing protection against the highest threat level 6. This breakthrough design, developed in Kanpur, showcases advancements in material utilization and design, as stated by the Ministry of Defence.

The newly developed jacket offers protection against 7.62 x 54 R API ammunition, meeting the level 6 standards of BIS 17051-2018. Rigorous testing at TBRL, Chandigarh, has confirmed its effectiveness, with features including a front hard armour panel (HAP) designed to withstand multiple hits of 7.62×54 R API sniper rounds.

With an emphasis on wearability and comfort during operations, the jacket features an ergonomically designed front HAP, comprising a monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing. Notably, the jacket demonstrates impressive areal density, with the ICW and standalone hard armour panels weighing less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2, respectively. This achievement has garnered praise from senior officials within the Department of Defence R&D and DRDO leadership, applauding DMSRDE for its pioneering work.