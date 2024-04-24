IMD Warns of Heatwave in 8 States as Temperatures Rise

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for multiple regions across Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Telangana for the next five days. Expectations indicate a rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in these areas. Of particular concern are Thane, Raigad districts, and parts of Mumbai, where a heatwave alert has been issued from April 27 to 29, attributed to an anti-cyclonic circulation over these regions, as stated by IMD scientist Sushma Nair.

Mumbai and neighboring areas have encountered extreme weather conditions before, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius earlier this month. Additionally, Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, recorded a scorching 43.8 degrees Celsius, leading to the closure of schools as a precautionary measure by the Odisha government. Elevated temperatures are also anticipated in Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh until April 28, according to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, who warns of temperatures potentially soaring to 44 degrees Celsius in eastern India.

Despite the forecast, Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change with heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupting normal activities and causing flight diversions. In response, the IMD advises the public to take precautions, including avoiding prolonged exposure to heat, staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing, and scheduling strenuous activities during cooler times of the day.