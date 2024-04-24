Jammu LS seat campaign concludes ahead of April 26 polling

Campaigning for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat concluded on Wednesday evening, paving the way for more than 17.81 lakh eligible voters to cast their ballots on April 26. This marks the second Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir, following the polling in the Udhampur seat on April 19, which witnessed a voter turnout of over 68 percent. Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole stated that there were no untoward incidents reported during the campaign period.

Necessary action has been taken against violators of the Model Code of Conduct, with seizures of cash, drugs, liquor, and other goods amounting to over Rs 20 crore since the election announcement. Pole emphasized a 48-hour silence period until the conclusion of the elections, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace during this time. The constituency, which spans across 17 Assembly segments in Jammu, Sabma, and Reasi districts, along with one assembly constituency in Rajouri district, will witness a contest among 22 candidates.

A direct competition is expected between sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and INDIA bloc candidate Ramban Bhalla. Other prominent contenders include Jagdish Raj of the Bahujan Samaj Party and advocate Ankur Sharma of the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal. The campaigning period saw intensive efforts from both sides, with roadshows, public rallies, and corner meetings held by candidates and their respective parties to sway voters in their favor.