Kerala Concludes 2024 Lok Sabha Election Campaign Today

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign in Kerala draws to a close today under the oversight of Sanjay Kaul, the Chief Electoral Officer, who emphasized strict adherence to the model code of conduct in these final days.

As the deadline for advertising campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections nears, ending at 6 pm on April 24, only silent campaigning will be allowed in the last 48 hours leading up to the election. Any unauthorized gatherings or public meetings will be met with enforcement under Rule 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Moreover, the use of loudspeakers, processions, demonstrations, or any form of media that could influence the election outcome is strictly prohibited during this period, including exit polls from the start of the first phase of polling until half an hour after the last phase.

Enforcement authorities will remain vigilant during the election period, cracking down on illegal activities such as bribery, freebies, or alcohol distribution to influence voters. Rule 135C of the Representation of the People Act mandates a 48-hour dry day until the end of polling, prohibiting the distribution and sale of liquor.