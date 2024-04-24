Kerala prepares for ‘Kottikalasam’ ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Outdoor campaigns in Kerala are coming to an end today as candidates conclude their constituency tours, gearing up for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Friday, April 26. The vibrant ‘Kottikalasam’, marking the final outdoor campaign, will wrap up by 5 pm today, filled with roadshows, flag-waving, and musical tunes across all 20 constituencies. Silent campaigning will follow on Thursday, leading up to polling day on April 26.

Strict measures are in place during the final 48 hours before polling, with Rule 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code enforced against illegal gatherings and public meetings. Loudspeakers, processions, and any form of exhibition that could sway voters are prohibited, with violators facing imprisonment or fines. Exit polls are also banned until half an hour after the last phase of polling.

Law enforcement agencies are vigilant to prevent illegal activities like money exchange and distributing alcohol to influence voters, with a 48-hour dry day declared until the end of polling. Police and security forces will closely monitor travel in and out of constituencies, with party workers from outside prohibited from staying within during the election period. The ban on displaying licensed weapons remains in effect until the election results are declared. Polling for 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will take place on April 26, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The Chief Electoral Officer has urged all to cooperate for free and fair elections.