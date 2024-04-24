KSEB simplifies service connection process, more details

“Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has simplified its service connection process, now requiring only two documents from applicants. As per the directive issued on November 2, 2018, individuals seeking a connection need to furnish proof of identity and evidence of legal right to the location where the electricity connection is requested.”

“The acceptable proof of identity includes documents such as Electoral ID Card, Passport, Driving License, Ration Card, Government/Agency/Public Sector Utility Photographic Card, PAN, Aadhaar, or Photographic Identity Certificate from Village, Municipality, Corporation, or Panchayat. Additionally, applicants must provide documentation establishing their legal right to the property.”

“This proof can be in the form of ownership certificates, possession documents, attested copies of Aadhaar, paid receipts for the current financial year, copies of tenancy agreements (if applicable), or certificates of occupancy from the respective local governing bodies. This streamlined process aims to simplify the application process and expedite service connections for consumers.”