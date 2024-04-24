KSRTC implements online booking changes for women and disabled individuals

KSRTC has revised its online booking system to accommodate the needs of women, disabled, and senior passengers traveling in fast passenger buses. Previously, specific seats were designated for male passengers, causing inconvenience for female travelers. Responding to complaints, KSRTC has now allocated seats 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, and 15 exclusively for women during both online and counter bookings. This initiative aims to enhance the comfort and safety of female passengers.

In addition to the seating arrangement for women, KSRTC has also reserved seats 21, 22, 26, 31, 47, and 52 for disabled individuals, seniors, and those with visual impairments. By prioritizing accessibility, KSRTC seeks to ensure that all passengers, including those with special needs, can travel comfortably on their buses. These changes reflect KSRTC’s commitment to providing inclusive and equitable transportation services.

Furthermore, KSRTC has expanded its inter-state services in anticipation of the increased demand during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. These additional services will be available until April 30, with the possibility of further extensions based on passenger traffic. Passengers can conveniently book their tickets online through the KSRTC website or mobile app, and more information is available at KSRTC depots.