Maoist presence in Wayanad sparks calls to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Reports have emerged of Maoists arriving in Thalapuzha Kambamala, urging locals to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Maoist leader CP Moideen, a group of four individuals visited the area early in the morning, engaging in vocal communication and slogans for approximately 20 minutes. Residents reported that two of them were armed during the encounter.

Intelligence reports had already indicated the possible presence of Maoists in the vicinity, and their arrival confirmed these suspicions. The group advised villagers to refrain from participating in the elections, deeming them futile. Following a disagreement with locals, the Maoists retreated into the forest, with some members remaining in the vicinity while others descended into the settlement area.

This incident follows previous Maoist activity in the region, including the vandalism of a Forest Development Corporation office in Kambamala in September 2023. Two individuals were subsequently apprehended from the area. Despite a lull in Maoist activity following these events, their recent appearance has reignited concerns among residents about the security situation in the region.