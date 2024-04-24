National Commission for Backward Classes questions ‘Muslim reservation’ in Karnataka

National Commission for Backward Classes critiques Karnataka’s move to extend reservation benefits to the entire Muslim community, expressing reservations about its alignment with principles of social justice. The decision, aimed at providing reservations in educational institutions and government jobs, faces scrutiny for its broad categorization of Muslims without considering the diverse needs and levels of backwardness among different castes and communities within the community.

While acknowledging the social and educational backwardness of certain segments within the Muslim population, the Commission asserts that the blanket inclusion of all Muslims in the reservation category undermines the core principles of social justice. It points out that the current system already includes specific castes and communities under different reservation categories, highlighting the potential injustice of overlooking the specific needs of marginalized groups within the Muslim community.

Moreover, the Commission raises concerns about the broader implications of the decision, particularly its impact on local body elections. With a significant portion of reservations allocated for backward classes, including Muslims, in these elections, there are apprehensions about the representation of diverse communities and the equitable distribution of opportunities.