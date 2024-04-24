Nimisha Priya Case: Mother to reunite with daughter after 11 years

Premakumari, the mother of Nimisha Priya, who faces the death penalty in Yemen, has been granted permission to meet her daughter after 11 years. Accompanied by Samuel, the chairman of the ‘Save Nimisha’ Action Council, they are scheduled to visit the prison this afternoon.

Premakumari traveled to Yemen to meet with tribal leaders and the family of the Yemeni citizen who was killed. The Delhi High Court’s approval paved the way for her visit, and she obtained her visa on Thursday (Feb 29).

Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was convicted of murder in Yemen in 2017, resulting in a death sentence. Her appeal against the verdict was rejected by Yemen’s Supreme Court. Under Islamic law, the possibility of her release hinges on the victim’s family pardoning her, potentially through the payment of “blood money” as compensation. However, her release can only occur if the Sana’a High Court upholds the sentence and Talal’s family forgives it.