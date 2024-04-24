Petition in SC Calls for SIT Probe into Electoral Bond Money Trail

Non-governmental organizations Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, urging the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged quid pro quo arrangements between corporates and political parties through Electoral Bonds donations. The petition asserts that the Electoral Bonds scandal, amounting to crores of rupees, warrants an impartial inquiry overseen by the apex court.

The petition alleges that a significant portion of Electoral Bonds were exchanged as quid pro quo arrangements, with corporations donating to political parties to secure various benefits. These benefits include obtaining government contracts or licenses, shielding themselves from investigations by agencies like the CBI, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate, or influencing favorable policy changes. This information surfaced following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the anonymous electoral bonds scheme.

Furthermore, the petition points to reports revealing substantial contributions made by profitable businesses and shell corporations to political parties through electoral bonds. There are allegations that electoral bonds were misused for money laundering purposes through these shell corporations. The petition also highlights instances of pharmaceutical companies under investigation for producing substandard drugs purchasing electoral bonds, suggesting a violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.