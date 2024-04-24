Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls in 89 seats concludes campaign

Campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in 89 seats across 13 states concluded on Wednesday evening, with various prominent candidates contesting from different constituencies. The phase, scheduled for April 26, covers significant states like Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir. Notable contestants include Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

During the campaigning period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked controversy with his remarks about the Congress manifesto, alleging plans to redistribute wealth and accusing the opposition of favoring certain communities. The Congress retaliated, condemning Modi’s statements as divisive and urging action from the Election Commission. Additionally, comments by Congress leader Sam Pitroda on inheritance tax provided ammunition for the BJP’s campaign against the Congress’s alleged agenda of wealth redistribution.

As the campaigning phase drew to a close, various issues dominated public discourse in different states, including CAA, ‘love jihad’, controversies surrounding movies, and personal attacks between political leaders. With the conclusion of polling in certain states after the second phase, attention now turns to the remaining phases of the election, with polling for 94 seats in 12 states and Union territories scheduled for May 7.