Ramdev, Balkrishna issue apology after Supreme Court setback

Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a fresh apology in newspapers on Wednesday, addressing the Supreme Court’s concerns regarding misleading advertisements of Patanjali’s medicinal products. This new apology was larger in size, reflecting the court’s criticism of the previous one for not being prominently displayed. The move came after the apex court questioned the duo about the visibility and size of the initial apology.

The new “unconditional public apology” expressed regret for non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives and apologized for any mistakes made in publishing advertisements. Ramdev and Balkrishna affirmed their commitment to rectifying errors and promised to abide by the court’s instructions with sincerity. They also pledged to uphold the court’s authority and comply with relevant laws and directives.

Previously, Ramdev and Balkrishna had offered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” to the Supreme Court, acknowledging the misrepresentations made by Patanjali regarding the therapeutic efficacy of its medicines. The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, scrutinized the duo’s compliance, questioning the size and visibility of the published apology in newspapers, seeking clarity on whether it matched the standard size of the company’s advertisements.