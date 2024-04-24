RBI instructs Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop new customer onboarding over IT issues

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited to suspend the enrollment of new customers via its online and mobile banking platforms, as well as the issuance of fresh credit cards. This directive stems from the results of the RBI’s IT examination of the bank for the years 2022 and 2023, which uncovered significant concerns that the bank has failed to adequately address.

The RBI’s move underscores the critical importance of maintaining robust and secure IT systems within financial institutions. Any weaknesses in these systems can pose substantial risks to customers and the overall stability of the banking sector. Despite repeated attempts to address concerns raised during the 2022-2023 IT examinations, Kotak Mahindra Bank has not promptly resolved the identified issues, leading to the RBI’s intervention.

The regulatory action was prompted by serious deficiencies identified during the RBI’s scrutiny of the bank’s IT infrastructure in the aforementioned years. Despite efforts to collaborate with the bank, it has not rectified crucial issues related to IT equipment management, updates and changes, access control, vendor risk management, data security, and disaster preparedness. Consequently, the bank has experienced numerous service disruptions over the past two years, indicating insufficient resilience in its IT systems. In response, the RBI has imposed temporary restrictions to compel Kotak Mahindra Bank to expedite the resolution of its IT challenges, aiming to enhance the reliability and stability of its services for customers.