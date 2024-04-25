100,000 new voters in 19 days

In just 19 days, Bengaluru’s three Lok Sabha constituencies have witnessed a remarkable surge in voter registrations, with more than 100,000 new voters joining the electoral rolls. This spike follows the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, indicating a heightened enthusiasm and involvement in the democratic process. According to reports from the Election Commission, as of April 4, a total of 99,526 new voters have been added to the voter list across the city’s constituencies, boosting the total count from 78,90,480 to 79,90,006.

Breaking down the figures, Bengaluru North recorded 40,398 new registrations, while Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South saw 34,841 and 24,287 new voters respectively. This influx underscores a growing civic engagement and awareness among citizens about their electoral responsibilities. As preparations intensify for the polling day on August 26, the District Election Commission has proactively mobilized a team of 43,000 officers to oversee polling stations across the constituencies. These officers are diligently setting up polling stations and arranging essential voting materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs).

With the final stage of preparations completed, officers have collected voting materials from 28 mustering centers across the city, ensuring readiness for the polling day. Beginning at 7 am on Friday, these officers will be stationed at polling booths to assist voters and facilitate a smooth voting experience, reflecting the commitment to uphold the democratic process in Bengaluru.