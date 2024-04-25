2024 Jawa Perak Unveiled in India: Details

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled 2024 Perak. The motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can purchase the motorcycle from the company’s authorized dealership.

The model is offered in a new dual-tone matte black/matte grey color scheme. It comes with an updated fuel tank with ‘Perak badging in gold plate.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

The motorcycle is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine. The engine produces a maximum power of 29.50bhp at 7,500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The unit is mated with a six-speed transmission and is equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch.