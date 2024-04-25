Ban on Indian spices by Hong Kong and Singapore raises concerns

Concerns have arisen among Indians following bans on four products of two prominent Indian spice brands by Hong Kong and Singapore. The bans were imposed after carcinogenic ingredients were detected, prompting worries about food safety among consumers. A survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that 72% of consumers who had been using packaged spices from these brands expressed concern about the presence of harmful substances.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is currently investigating the matter in response to the bans imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore. The survey conducted by LocalCircles involved 12,361 participants across 293 districts, with 62% stating they had been consuming spices from the affected brands. Concerns were also raised by 10% of respondents who were not using these brands but feared similar issues in other products.

There is a prevailing lack of confidence among consumers regarding the diligence of FSSAI and state food regulators in ensuring food safety standards. Sachin Taparia, the founder of LocalCircles, emphasized the need for government intervention to address public concerns and strengthen food safety standards, implementation, and governance. The detection of carcinogenic ingredients highlights the potential long-term health risks associated with contaminated food products and underscores the importance of maintaining consumer trust through robust regulatory measures.