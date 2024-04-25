Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 53,000, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price surged by Rs 360. On Tuesday, yellow metal price fell by Rs 1120 to Rs 52920 .

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell Rs 352 or 0.05% to open at Rs 70,700. Silver futures opened at Rs 80,046, 0.56% or Rs 451 lower.

Also Read: iQoo launches new Z-series smartphones: Details

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,317.03 per ounce. Bullion’s March to April rally drove it up by nearly $400 to an all-time high of $2,431.29 on April 12. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $2,329.00 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $27.19 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $903.20, while palladium fell 0.5% to $995.76.