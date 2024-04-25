Global Village in Dubai announces extension for another week

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in the UAE, Dubai’s Global Village has announced extension. The tourist attraction will be open for an extra week. Season 28 of the multicultural park has been extended until May 5. The destination was to originally close on April 28.

Earlier the Global Village has announced announces free entry for children 12 and under. Children aged below 12 years will get free entry to the multicultural park until the end of season 28.

For the current season, the park has two types of tickets: ‘Value’, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday; and ‘Any Day’ tickets that give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Entry tickets are priced at Dh22.50 for Value; and Dh27 for Any Day if booked online or via the app. Tickets are usually free for children under the age of three, senior citizens aged 65 and over and people of determination.