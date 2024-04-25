Heatwave warning issued in Palakkad, public urged to take precautions

Heatwave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Palakkad district, prompting District Collector Dr. Chitra IAS to advise precautionary measures. Although not visibly intense, the extreme heat surpasses the body’s tolerance level, leading to one reported fatality. Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.

IMD predicts sustained heatwave conditions across Palakkad and 11 other districts until April 26th, with temperatures reaching up to 41°C. Cautionary measures are advised to avoid sun exposure and minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses. Maximum temperatures are expected to exceed normal levels by 2-4°C in various districts, leading to hot and humid conditions.

Public and private institutions are urged to exercise caution, given the heightened risk of sunstroke and sunburn. Strict adherence to warnings is essential, as severe sunburn can have fatal consequences. Heightened vigilance and preventive measures are crucial during this period of elevated temperatures and humidity.