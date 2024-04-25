HMD launches Pulse series smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Finland based smartphone brand, HMD launched its Pulse Pro alongside the HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse. HMD Pulse Pro price is set at EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000) and the handset comes in Black Ocean, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colours. The HMD Pulse+ costs EUR 160 (roughly Rs. 14,240) and is available in Apricot Crush, Glacier Green, and Midnight Blue colours. Meanwhile, the HMD Pulse is priced at EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,460) and is sold in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black colours.

All three models in the HMD Pulse series run on Android 14 and are scheduled to receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of quarterly security updates. All three phones sport a 6.65-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. They are powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chip, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The HMD Pulse Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The primary cameras on the HMD Pulse+ has a 50-megapixel camera while the HMD Pulse model has 13-megapixel shooter — both phones feature an 8-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

All three models support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS connectivity, and they are equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor.

All three HMD Pulse models are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 59 hours of battery life. Only the Pro model can be charged at 20W, while the others support 10W charging.