IAF surveillance plane crashes near Jaisalmer, Inquiry ordered

An Indian Air Force (IAF) remotely piloted aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with no reported damage to personnel or property. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident. The UAV went down in an open area near Dhani Jajiya village, approximately 30 kilometers from Jaisalmer. Firefighters and Air Force officials responded promptly to the crash site.

In a separate incident on March 12, a Tejas light combat aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer, with the pilot ejecting safely and no casualties reported. The crash occurred near the Kalla residential colony, with no loss of life or property. Investigations into both incidents are underway to ascertain the causes of the accidents.