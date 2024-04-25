ILO report: 83% of India’s unemployed are young, despite increased job opportunities

India’s unemployment crisis, particularly among its youth, has been highlighted in a recent report from the International Labour Organization (ILO). According to the report, a striking 83% of the country’s unemployed workforce consists of young individuals. The findings, drawn from authoritative sources like the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and others, underscore the challenges facing India’s job market.

Despite these challenges, the report also notes positive trends indicating an overall growth in job opportunities and a decline in the unemployment rate in recent years. Data from the PLFS over a six-year period reveals a significant increase in both labour participation and employment rates. The unemployment rate has notably dropped from 6% to 3.2%, reflecting a favorable shift in the job market dynamics.

Moreover, there has been a narrowing gap in unemployment rates between rural and urban areas, indicating improved employment opportunities across diverse geographical regions. Encouragingly, there has also been a reduction in female unemployment and youth unemployment rates, showcasing efforts to address pressing issues in these demographics. Additionally, there has been a surge in employment opportunities for educated individuals, with government initiatives and policies playing a significant role in fostering job creation and economic empowerment.