IndiGo to launch in-flight entertainment on this route from May 1: Details

Mumbai: India’s top airline, IndiG is planning to launch in-flight entertainment. The in-flight entertainment accessible through its app will be introduced on the Delhi-Goa route from May 1.

During the three-month trial, passengers can access entertainment content via the IndiGo app once the aircraft reaches cruising altitude. The service will activate only then, and passengers will need to use their own headphones.

If the trial proves successful, IndiGo plans to launch the entertainment service across its entire fleet, comprising over 350 planes and operating around 2,000 daily flights.

Earlier the airline has announced new flight service to the UAE. The airline will operate a daily direct flight between Abu Dhabi and Chandigarh. The service will start from May 15. The inaugural flight will take off from Abu Dhabi at 10.15 pm on May 15, reaching Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh at 3.30 am IST the next day. For the return journey, the first flight from Chandigarh will depart at 2.45 am IST on May 16, touching down in Abu Dhabi at 5.15 am local time.