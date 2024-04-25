iQoo launches new Z-series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: The Vivo sub-brand iQoo has launched its new Z-series smartphones. The handset named ‘iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x’ were launched in China.

Price of iQoo Z9 Turbo starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB model. The 16GB+ 256GB, 12GB+ 512GB, and 16GB+ 512GB are priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,120), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000), respectively.

iQoo Z9 price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB is priced CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and the 12GB + 256GB costs CNY 1,799 (Rs. 20,000). A top-end variant with 12GB + 512GB is available for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo are available in Dark Night, Mountain Green and Starburst White (translated from Chinese) shades.

Price of iQoo Z9x starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 128GB version. It is offered in Dark Night, Feng Yuqing and Starburst White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9 run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The Huaxing C8 screens offer 91.90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The iQoo Z9 Turbo is the most premium model in the new lineup with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The iQoo Z9 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Both models feature a dual camera setup at the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The iQoo Z9 Turbo boasts a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear. The iQoo Z9 sports the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor at the back alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, IR remote control, X-axis linear motor, and proximity sensor. The phones pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and offer facial recognition feature. The iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9 Turbo are backed by 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The iQoo Z9x is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. It features the same SIM and software specifications as the iQoo Z9 and Z9 Turbo. It sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with (1,080×2,408 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The iQoo Z9x has a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel AI anti-shake lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel camera. Connectivity options are identical to the other iQoo Z9 series phones, as are the sensors. It also packs an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock.The iQoo Z9x is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.